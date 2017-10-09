McDonald’s Vows to Reboot Szechuan Sauce for Spurned ‘Rick and Morty’ Fans

McDonald’s promised to “make things right” with miffed “Rick and Morty” fans and bring back its coveted Szechuan Sauce.

“Instead of being one-day-only and limited to select restaurants, we’re bringing more — a lot more — so that any fan who’s willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan Sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald’s,” said the company.

Fans of both the show and hot sauce were outraged Saturday when they descended upon their local McDonald’s in search of Szechuan Sauce for McNuggets and came away empty handed.

Oh…did-did you guys want this? 😜 Szechuan Sauce…on a poster & maybe your taste buds: only on 10/7. Full deets at https://t.co/7WUSDF1C3v pic.twitter.com/eT4PxW3fEi — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 1, 2017

The best fans in the multiverse showed us what they got today. We hear you & we're sorry not everyone could get some super-limited Szechuan. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 7, 2017

The chain’s October 7 event featured the sauce, which happens to be the favorite food of Rick, the mad scientist character from “Rick and Morty,” an irreverent cartoon from the Cartoon Network’s “Adult Swim.” Time Warner is the parent company of both the Cartoon Network and CNNMoney.

Supplies quickly ran out when hordes of rabid “Rick and Morty” fans descended on McDonald’s restaurants in Welllington, Florida, and also New York City, where ComicCon was underway.

McDonald’s admitted that it didn’t anticipate the fervor.

“Our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn’t near enough to meet that demand,” said McDonald’s in a statement. “Not cool.”

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

McDonald’s promised to “make things right” with a larger rollout of Szechuan Sauce this winter

That pledge is a big reversal McDonald’s original plan. The day before the October 7 rollout McDonald’s said it would release a “one-time only, limited edition, run of Szechuan Sauce in select restaurants. And when we say limited, we mean really, really limited!”

But spurned “Rick and Morty” fans lit up Twitter with complaints about going to McDonald’s and getting turned away sauceless.

Angry crowd chants "We want sauce" as police force them back. 1000+ people camped out to get #szechuansauce but McDonalds had 70 sauces… pic.twitter.com/wEaqC64Hln — Ian 👻💀👽 Sikes (@ianjsikes) October 7, 2017

Got there an hour early for Szechuan sauce. Left because McDonald’s was only sent 30 packets. Sending bad vibes to McDonald’s Corporate smh can’t complete my serie arc now #szechuansauce pic.twitter.com/MTuAOSqwfG — Amber Cocchiola (@frenchhornist) October 7, 2017

But other customers complained on Twitter about the “savage” and “insane” behavior of the “Ricky and Morty” fans. One fan reportedly threw McNuggets at an employee, a report that wasn’t independently verified by McDonald’s.

The Szechuan sauce, which was featured in a recent “Rick and Morty” episode, is a favorite of mad scientist Rick.

At the end of the episode, he says he’s driven by finding that McNugget sauce. “I want that Mulan McNugget sauce, Morty,” says Rick. “That’s my series arc, Morty. If it takes nine seasons, I want my McNugget dipping sauce Szechuan Sauce, Morty.”