Pink Week: Kaiser Permanente’s Tips for Preventing Breast Cancer

Kaiser Permanente oncologists Dr. Laifong Hui and Dr. Dinesh Kotak share important information on breast cancer awareness and prevention for FOX40's Pink Week.

Mammograms are the best way to detect the early stages of breast cancer. Doctors recommend planning for screenings starting at age 40 and beginning screenings at age 50, repeating them once every one to two years. Those with a family history of breast cancer should talk with their doctors about starting screenings at an earlier age.

Healthy habits are essential for breast cancer prevention. A healthy diet should include whole grains and plant-based foods and have a limited amount of processed foods and alcohol. It's best to exercise at least 5 days a week for 30 minutes a day in order to maintain an ideal body weight.

