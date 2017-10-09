Transformers – The Last Knight Giveaway!

Studio40 Live has an EXPLOSIVE giveaway for all of you Transformer fans! From October 16th through October 20th we are giving away DVD/Blu-Ray combo packs of Transformers – The Last Knight. And make sure you don’t miss Friday’s show on October 20th, because we are giving away the ultimate grand prize! One lucky viewer will receive a 65″ Hisense 4K Smart TV, a 4K Blu-Ray player and a DVD/Blu-Ray combo pack of Transformers – The Last Knight!

Enter today for your chance to experience the action in all its glory when humans are at war with the Transformers, and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving the future lies buried in the secrets of the past and the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Now, it’s up to the unlikely alliance of inventor Cade Yeager, Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the world.

Winning a piece of the action is easy! Just find @Studio40Live on Facebook from Monday, October 16 – Friday October 20th and “LIKE” our post about Transformers. Then, be sure to tune in to Studio40 Live every day that week to see if you are the lucky winner! There are multiple chances to win, so the sooner you “LIKE” our post, the more chances you have at taking home an awesome prize!

LIKE – WATCH – WIN! with Studio40 Live

Studio40 Live airs M-F from 11a-1130a on KTXL FOX40

For official contest rules CLICK HERE