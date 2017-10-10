18 Months after Son’s Killing, Modesto Parents Left Without Answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Grieving parents pleaded for answers a day before what would have been their son's 27th birthday.

Kenneth and Lorraine Penn, along with Modesto Police, held a press conference Tuesday. A year and a half after their son Andre's killing.

Through tears, they said they want justice. The Penns said Andre was a good kid; he had never been in trouble with the law and was not involved with drugs or gangs.

"It appears that they just shot him ... for no reason," Kenneth Penn said.

Andre was killed April 12, 2016 walking home from Walmart along East Union Avenue.

Detectives did not describe Andre's killing as a cold case, and say they are actively pursuing leads. Investigators are reviewing surveillance and believe more than one person was involved. It's still unknown if the shooter walked or drove up to Andre.

A Modesto police detective told FOX40 off camera he believes the suspect has ties to this neighborhood. Meaning, he either lived in the area or knows someone who lives here.

"He was truly loved and we just miss him so, so much," Lorraine Penn said.