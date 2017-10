Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For a taste of Fall, visit the Davis Farmers Market! Every Saturday from 8-1, you’ll find farm fresh produce, meat, eggs, and fish, honey, olive oil, baked goods and more! Our yearly celebration, the Pumpkin Patch, will be held on October 28th. The costume parade begins at 10 AM. Come join us!

More info:

Fall Festival at the Pumpkin Patch

October 28th

8am - 1pm

Central Park, C. and 3rd Streets

Free event

DavisFarmersMarket.Org