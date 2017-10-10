GoFundMe Launches Hub for California Wildfire Relief Campaigns

SACRAMENTO — Crowdfunding site GoFundMe has collected and verified dozens of campaigns for California wildfire relief.

Some of the campaigns will go toward communities, others go toward individuals and families.

Since Sunday, more than a dozen wildfires across Northern California have destroyed thousands of homes and businesses and killed at least 15 people.

The Trump administration made a federal major disaster declaration for California, Vice President Mike Pence announced Tuesday in Sacramento.

GoFundMe says each of the campaigns in its wildfire relief hub have been backed by the “GoFundMe Guarantee,” which the site says will ensure donations are sent to the right place.

CLICK HERE to view the campaigns.

Meanwhile, there are other, non-GoFundMe ways to help.

If you live in Northern California, you can volunteer and donate aid through this Facebook page.

The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to assist evacuees.

Facebook has also activated a safety check-in page.

Meanwhile, Airbnb hosts are offering free rooms to displaced neighbors and relief workers from October 8 to October 30.

Wine County Animal Lovers is offering pet supplies to help evacuees keep their animals with them.

And Direct Relief is providing medical resources to local health centers and clinics.