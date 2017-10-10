Hurricane Relief: How to Help Puerto Rico
Harvey Weinstein’s Wife Says She is Leaving Him

Posted 4:29 PM, October 10, 2017, by , Updated at 04:28PM, October 10, 2017

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Co-Chairman, The Weinstein Company Harvey Weinstein (L) and fashion designer Georgina Chapman attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, tells People magazine she is leaving her husband.

She said in a statement her heart breaks for all the women who have suffered because of Weinstein’s “unforgivable” actions and pleaded for privacy for herself and her two young children as allegations against her husband mount. They married in 2007.

When the scandal broke last week in The New York Times last week, Weinstein told reporters Chapman was standing behind him.

Chapman founded the luxury brand Marchesa, known for feminine, dramatic red carpet gowns, with design partner Keren Craig in 2004, the year Chapman met Weinstein at a party in New York City.