Harvey Weinstein’s Wife Says She is Leaving Him

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, tells People magazine she is leaving her husband.

She said in a statement her heart breaks for all the women who have suffered because of Weinstein’s “unforgivable” actions and pleaded for privacy for herself and her two young children as allegations against her husband mount. They married in 2007.

When the scandal broke last week in The New York Times last week, Weinstein told reporters Chapman was standing behind him.

Chapman founded the luxury brand Marchesa, known for feminine, dramatic red carpet gowns, with design partner Keren Craig in 2004, the year Chapman met Weinstein at a party in New York City.