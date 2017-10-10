Lobo Fire Leaves Rough and Ready Residents Devastated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA COUNTY -- Spot fires continued to flare up, seemingly out of nowhere, from places already heavily dowsed with water.

The Lobo Fire burning in Nevada County was relentless by Tuesday morning it had burned around 880 acres and was 23 percent contained.

"It's terrifying. you're trying to think at the last minute, what to grab, how fast to get out, are we doing to get out? it's a whirl wind," said Rough and Ready resident Trina Anderson.

Flames blew into Nevada County early Monday morning leaving homes - on its side, cars - down to the frame, sheds - unrecognizable ... bringing with it a whirlwind of emotions.

"One of my neighbors a couple of parcels over, he was out here yesterday, and he was almost in tears. His place is gone. It's nothing but ashes," Paul Smith, resident, said.

Smith, unlike his neighbors, was extremely fortunate.

Green grass still surrounds his 30-year-old home.

His son managed to hose down the roof before firefighters took over to save his house.

"These guys here are aces. they put themselves in positions that no sane person should be. But they constantly put themselves and their equipment between people and the danger. And it's just awesome what they do," Smith said.

Because of that, he's paying it forward -- giving coffee to firefighters who continued to monitor the area overnight and also letting his neighbors use his generator to charge their phones.

"Humanitarian spirit. What do you do? Help people out. That's all you an do," Smith said.