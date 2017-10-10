Stockton’s Little Manila Center Vandalized in Possible Hate Crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The Little Manila Center in Stockton was vandalized by someone who tore down window posters and painted racially charged words on the storefront.

The center's staff says the vandalism is being investigated by police as a possible hate crime because the words "white" and "brainwashed bigots" were used.

Witnesses said he saw what he described as a crazy woman as the culprit who used nail polish to write on the windows.

The center was created three years ago to celebrate the area's rich Filipino American history and educate residents about the contributions immigrants have made to the economy and cultural heritage of the community.

The center's executive director Dillon Delve says he wasn't surprised that his center was attacked given the highly charged political climate in the country.

'You want to create a better world for you children, but in reality we don`t live a a out racial world," Delvo expressed.

He says people can find out more about the center and it's educational goals on its website, littlemanila.org.