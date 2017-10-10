The Kimpton Sawyer Hotel Opens for Business in Downtown Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Kimpton Sawyer hotel in the heart of downtown Sacramento is finally ready for guests.

The Hotel's Executive Chef Patrick Prager says it's exactly what this city needs.

"Sacramento doesn't have anything like this. It really fills a niche that's much needed. The sexy, sophisticated, loungy vibe we have going on, I think it's super important," Prager said.

The first three floors of the 11 story hotel - are made up of a lobby, work space, ballrooms and the Revival Bar & Lounge.

However, management says it's the third floor that guests will love the most.

One of the hotel's most beautiful amenities is found on the third floor -- the rooftop pool, bar and lounge which is connected to the Revival Lounge Restaurant which overlooks downtown Sacramento and of course you can see the Golden 1 Center.

"Every time I walk up to revival here and go out on that pool deck, I can't believe I'm in downtown Sacramento. I can't believe how it's grown and how beautiful it is," General Manager Brent Larkin said.

Guests can also enjoy free coffee hour in the morning and a free wine hour at night in the lobby, along with a 24-hour yoga channel and yoga mat available in all rooms.

Guests can also bring along their four legged friends for a stay.

"We are very pet friendly. If your animal can fit through the front door we'll let it in the hotel for free," Larkin said.