Tubbs Fire Prompts New Evacuations Tuesday Afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SONOMA COUNTY - People living near the border of Santa Rosa and Windsor watched helplessly from a distance Tuesday afternoon as flames crept toward a populated neighborhood along Faught Road.

But those flames were part of a controlled burn. Firefighters took advantage of the calm winds to burn out the wildland area above the homes.

As an extra measure of caution, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation for the neighborhood along Faught Road.

"I mean I got documents that are irreplaceable," said Missy Erick as she and her son walked out of the neighborhood with what they could carry. "Some mementos that I can't do without. My son's bike and a couple tents."

Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Rob Giordano, at a news conference earlier in the day, addressed the inconvenience of evacuations.

"Please be patient," the Sheriff said. "Life is more important than property. Bear with us while we work through this. We want to keep people safe. That is the number one thing."

"Thanks for all the shelters that are available," said one evacuee in a conversation with FOX40. "But there's nothing like home. Really nothing like home."

The Tubbs Fire has burned 28,000 acres and is at 0 percent containment.