Atlas Fire Continues to Spread into Solano County, More Evacuations Prompted

SOLANO COUNTY -- As the Atlas Fire continues to burn into Solano County, deputies remain on alert - going door to door to evacuate residents at a moment`s notice.

"Savings people's lives is our top priority," said Solano County Sheriff Tom Ferrera.

Solano County Sheriff`s Deputy Dan Schilling took FOX40 down roads now closed to the public including the just evacuated areas of Williams Road in Gordon Valley.

"Everywhere up here right now is a mandatory evacuation.," Schilling explained.

Late Tuesday night flames came dangerously close to David Capp`s Vineyard in Suisun Valley -- surrounding his property.

"So loud. It was like a twisting of wood ... Sheriffs were standing around. We just ran for it," Capp said.

The smoke damaged about 20 percent of his 30-acre crop.

Volunteer Firefighter Lacy Dequattro decided not to evacuate last night. Instead, she's bringing pizza and water to firefighters and law enforcement working long hours.

"My dad was the chief for 38 years and my sister and I both volunteer. So we're trying to help out as much as we can," Dequattro said.