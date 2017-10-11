Salvation Army Wildfire Relief
Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite

Eric Reid: 49ers Won’t Force Players to Stand for Anthem

Posted 3:37 PM, October 11, 2017, by

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers won’t be forcing their players to stand during the national anthem, safety Eric Reid said Wednesday.

Reid, the first player to join Colin Kaepernick in protest last season, said he had a conversation recently with 49ers CEO Jed York, who indicated he will continue to support his players if they decide to kneel during the national anthem to protest social injustice.

Reid said: “He’s expressed very clearly that he wants to support us, that he’s not going to force us to do anything.”

GLENDALE, AZ – OCTOBER 01: Members of the San Francisco 49ers kneel for the National Anthem before the start of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

More than 20 49ers kneeled during the anthem during the last two games, while teammates stood behind them with hands on their shoulders. That was in reaction to President Trump’s condemnation at a rally last month of any player that didn’t stand. Trump called for owners to release players who did not stand.