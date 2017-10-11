Make-A-Wish Creates Ninja, Crime-Fighting Dream for Local 5-Year-Old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Make-A-Wish Foundation put together a a special day for 5-year-old Bryant Mordinoia, who was born with multiple heart defects.

Bryant had an open heart surgery at two months old and was supposed to have another surgery this month but they postponed it.

Wednesday, Make-A-Wish granted his wish to become a hero Ninja, calling him Sac Ninja and taking him throughout downtown Sacramento in search of a bad guy who kidnapped Sacramento police chief Daniel Hahn.

"He trained last night for about two hours, in and out of the closet for bad guys. His 2-year-old brother took the worst of it. He’s got some bumps and bruises but he will be alright," said Bryant's dad Justin Mordinoia.

Bryant received his special belt on P St before going to the Golden 1 Center, Bank of the West downtown and finally, Cesar Chavez Park.

At each stop he was greeted by hundreds of people.

"It really shows how people are, they can get behind something like this. They obviously don’t owe him anything, they don’t know him, but it warms their heart and [to] come out to show support and it means a lot to my family," Justin Mordinoa expressed.

At the Golden 1 Center, Bryant saved Slamson, the Sacramento Kings mascot and at Bank of the West he stopped a robbery of an elderly woman, Finally, at Cesar Chavez Park he wrapped up the bad guy and saved Chief Hahn.

Make-A-Wish said it took them a month to plan this day out, which lasted from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

"It’s more than we could ever ask for. it’s one of the best days of our lives just to see the smile on his face and knowing that he’s enjoying this. I don’t know about when we get home, he’s going to want to do this every day so we might be in trouble but it’s awesome," Justin Mordinoa said.