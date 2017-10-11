Napa Residents On Edge as Atlas Fire Grows

NAPA — Napa Valley School District schools are closed through the rest of the week, as the Atlas Fire continues to grow.

East side of the city was potentially in danger Wednesday night if the winds push to the north west as expected.

Wednesday afternoon at Browns Valley Elementary School in Napa, hundreds of people showed up to find out information how about being prepare to evacuate if need be.

“That’s the problem with this fire. It’s just moving around so much you really don’t know how to protect yourself,” Napa resident Greg Keller said.

Cal Fire officials say the situation in the city of Napa is unpredictable because the massive Atlas Fire to the east is part of a complex of other fires that are expected to merge to the west.

“In my 24 years here in the City of Napa, I haven’t seen anything like this,” Napa Fire Chief Steve Brassfield said.

So far, actual flames have stayed away from Napa’s city limits. Instead, residents have dealt with a thick layer of smoke. Many people wear face masks just to get around.