Nuns Fire Grows to the South, Threatens Homes in the Mayacamas Mountain Area

SONOMA COUNTY -- The Nuns fire burning in Napa and Sonoma counties made a push to the south Wednesday, prompting new evacuations.

Flames reached an area along Moon Mountain Road in what is typically lush wine country in the Mayacamas Mountain Range just north of Sonoma and east of Boyes Hot Springs.

Police shut down Highway 12 at Agua Caliente Road in Sonoma because of the increased fire activity in the hills, and ordered the evacuation of neighborhoods in the area.

Fire trucks are stationed in driveways and firefighters are working all night deep in the canyon woods, cutting containment lines to try and prevent flames from reaching homes that are nestled in the Mayacamas Mountain area.