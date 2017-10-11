Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacramentans have long embraced bicycling for recreation and transportation. The River District's location at the confluence of the American and Sacramento Rivers provides the unique setting for Rio Velo and the opportunity to explore the benefits of an active lifestyle in a waterfront setting. Rio Velo is an urban bicycle festival that will inspire Sacramento residents and bicycle lovers to celebrate our remarkable cycling community and explore our urban waterfront by bicycle.

More info:

Rio Velo Bike Festival

Saturday

10am - 1pm

Township 9 Bike Park

RioVelo.com

Facebook: RioVeloSac

Twitter: @RioVeloSac