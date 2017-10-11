Sephora Brave Beauty Classes

Salvation Army Wildfire Relief
Posted 2:37 PM, October 11, 2017, by , Updated at 01:29PM, October 11, 2017

Sephora offers Brave Beauty in the Face of Cancer classes as part of their larger social impact strategy coined SEPHORA STANDS.  These classes, which are part of Sephora’s Classes for Confidence, are designed to support those living with cancer.  During the 90-minute class, attendees can experience a supportive environment to learn basic makeup and skincare techniques that address the visible effects of cancer treatment, and that have been shaped with input from Sephora employees who are also living with cancer.

More info:
Sephora
Sephora.com
Facebook: Sephora
Twitter: @Sephora