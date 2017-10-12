Adopt a Pet: Bernice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Bernice!

Bernice is full of personality and is so happy and wiggly. She doesn't mind being hugged and may be just fine with either a dog or cat friend. She came to us from the Stockton Animal Shelter. When we have space in our shelter, we partner with other city and county shelters that are overcrowded to help them out. Because of this, we don't know a ton about Bernice but we do know that she is a sweetie just waiting for a home.

She's a good little walker, very alert and curious. If you are looking for an energetic, loving and friendly companion, Bernice is your girl.

View Bernice's adoption page here.