Be Prepared for a Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Fire Prevention Week is almost here, and it’s a perfect opportunity to give life-saving reminders - encouraged as a public health service by the National Fire Protection Association. As members of NFPA, we at Firecode want to take this opportunity to demonstrate fire safety tips. We’re showing you what you need to do to operate a fire extinguisher in the event of a fire emergency, and how to tell whether the ones you have are in good working order.



More info:

Firecode Safety Equipment

3722 W. Pacific Ave.

(916) 456-5561

Firecode.com

Facebook: Fire Extinguisher 916