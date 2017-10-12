EPA Orders Cleanup at Texas Toxic Site Flooded by Harvey

HOUSTON — The Trump administration has handed a rare victory to environmentalists. It’s ordered two big corporations to pay for a $115 million cleanup at a Texas toxic waste site that may have spread dangerous levels of pollution during the flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt signed a directive requiring International Paper and a Waste Management subsidiary to excavate and remove 212,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediments from the San Jacinto River Waste Pits Ssuuperfund site outside Houston.

Both companies say they oppose the decision.

Pruitt visited the Superfund site last month following the historic storm, meeting with local environmental activists who pushed for years to get a cleanup plan approved.

The former paper mill site is heavily contaminated with dioxins, chemicals linked to cancer and birth defects.