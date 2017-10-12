Investigators Look into the Cause of the Northern California Wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Let's be clear, right off the top: nobody knows at this point what started these deadly Northern California wildfires. And nobody FOX40 interviewed for this story claims to know what started them.

Investigators begin with the premise that they were caused by human activity.

"We're investigating the fires. And there's been a lot of things in the papers ... a lot of rumors ... Investigators are going right to the cause in the areas where the fires started," said Cal Fire Director Ken Pimlott.

A series of emergency calls to dispatchers and responses from fire fighters in Sonoma County Sunday night make it clear downed power lines and blown transformers were a concern amidst the high winds.

In a statement Thursday, a PG&E spokesperson said crews working for the energy giant are focused on safety and restoring service. PG&E won't speculate about a fire cause.

"There are trees ... the summer is coming to an end. Its the fire time. That's the known ... that's what PG&E knows. That's what they have to guard against. Now we'll find out whether they did," said Attorney Steve Campora.

Campora knows an awful lot about fires started from PG&E infrastructure. He's successfully recovered millions in damages from Pacific Gas and Electric for victims of the San Bruno gas explosion which killed 8 ... and the Butte Fire which killed two and burned 70,000 acres in 2015.

He says PG&E does have a rigorous safety program in place.

"But they don't pay attention to whether its being applied. And they don't follow through to make sure it's being applied. And that's the history of PG&E that I know from being involved with them for fire and gas explosions since 2008," Campora explained.