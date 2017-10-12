`It`s Definitely a Wake-Up Call`: Local Mom Talks About Her Breast Cancer Diagnoses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snack time at the Ruano household is a team effort. Diego and Sofia, along with their mom Sarah Ruano, enjoy making popcorn, smoothies, and even getting in some coloring time. It’s a sweet routine Sarah looks forward to every day, especially after the year she’s been through.

“You basically feel like you’re dying for a couple of days,” Sarah told FOX40. “Just extreme nausea, body aches. Yeah, it was horrible.”

The working mother of two was only 35 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I was really young. I was in great health. You just don’t expect that to happen to you,” said Sarah.

Diego and Sofia were 6 and 3 at the time, respectively.

“When I had the tumor I let them feel it. And I said, ‘Can you feel the tumor?’” said Sarah. “’Yeah, we can feel it.’ Okay, Dr. Aker is going to take it out.”

Her cancer was stage 2. She had chemotherapy, radiation, and a double mastectomy.

“If you want to live, this is what you’re going to have to do. And you have to dig deep, and be ready to fight the fight,” said Sarah.

Sarah is now cancer free, and lives each day with a new outlook on life.

“It’s definitely a wake-up call. It kinds of puts things into perspective. All the things you get stressed out about. You finally realize, they’re not all that important,” said Sarah.