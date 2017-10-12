Residents in Napa County Find Joy in Messages of Hope Scattered Around Town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPA COUNTY -- In an area that's seen so much darkness, appreciation for those risking their lives to protect others is seen throughout Napa County.

Resident Linda Shryack is bringing a little color back to the neighborhood.

"We're all looking for ways to show our appreciation," Shryack said.

Signs of support can be seen all around Napa as the haze of wildfires hang over the county one note sums it up -- "The love in the air is thicker than the smoke."

"It feels great it really does make me feel hopeful," Shryack expressed.

Shryack's Napa Valley home is safe from the deadly wildfires raging in the area but not everyone is as lucky.

Hundreds of homes burned to the ground in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties.

In a meeting with Napa County officials, Cal fire said the Atlas Fire poses challenges with little containment and the threat of changing winds.

They say fire resources are stretched thin but there's no doubt crews are doing everything they can to get the flames under control.