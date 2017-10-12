The 7th Annual Sacramento Vegan Chef Challenge runs October 1st-31st, 2017 at 35 restaurant locations.
More info:
Sacramento Vegan Chef Challenge
Now - Oct 31st
Check website for participating restaurants
TheVeganChefChallenge.com
Facebook: Sacramento Vegan Chef Challenge
