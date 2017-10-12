Stockton Good Samaritan Robbed in Apparent Ambush

STOCKTON — Police in Stockton say a good Samaritan was robbed in an apparent trap.

According to investigators, the bait and switch robbery happened early shortly after midnight on Thursday on Fremont and Union streets.

A man driving down the street saw someone laying in the road. He stopped to help, but police say he walked right into danger.

“No good deed goes unpunished,” neighbor Lucifer Stilley said.

Neighbors like Stilley say they were saddened to learn of the robbery.

“People are opportunists, hunters. You know? I mean, unfortunately, we take from each other and that’s pretty sad,” Stilley said.

Investigators say once the victim pulled over, two men emerged. One had a knife and the other had a gun.

“This case is an unusual case just because of the sheer nature of our victim seeing a person laying in the road who turns out to be one of the suspects because that person also fled,” Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva said.

Investigators say the man who had been lying on the ground was used as bait.

Despite the man’s good intentions, police officers advise not to stop in a high crime neighborhood because you never know what you might find.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact the Stockton Police Department.