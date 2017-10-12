Teams to Start Searching for Bodies after Fires, Death Toll Continues to Grow

SONOMA — Officials say recovery teams, some with cadaver dogs, will start searching for bodies in some areas devastated by wildfires raging across Northern California.

Sonoma County Sheriff Robert Giordano says officials are investigating hundreds of reports of missing people and that recovery teams will start doing targeted searches for bodies Thursday. He warns that identification may be difficult and take some time.

He says officials have found some bodies almost completely intact but other remains are “nothing more than ash and bones.”

Giordano says at least 14 people have been killed Sonoma County, raising the death toll to 24.