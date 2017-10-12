Vigil Held for Wildfire Victims in Santa Rosa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA ROSA -- Churches are often overflowing with emotion, but the crowd and feelings spilling out of Santa Rosa's Saint Rose Catholic Church Thursday were all sparked by circumstances no one could have dreamed up and everyone wishes they could forget.

"Just seeing the flames against the black sky ... I'll never forget it. Worst experience ever," said Sarah Singleton.

"Like across the freeway ... you could see fire and smoke everywhere," said Jacob Singleton.

The Singletons ran from their home while the fire that did unprecedented damage was spreading.

Now they know their home near Airport Road on the border of the mandatory evacuation orders for the Tubbs fire was spared, but Jacob's high school, Cardinal Neuman -- the one tied to Saint Rose -- was not.

"We drove down the freeway to see of the damage, but it's just devastating from what we can see," said Jacob.

Michelle Evans' daughter is now without her school as well, but the family also lost church friend Christina Hanson.

"It's very difficult," she said. "Christina ... who was handicapped didn't get out in time."

Hundreds are still unsure if their loved ones were able to escape or not.

Desperate families have to turned to social media to look friends and family who once lived in places like the Journey's End mobile home park, which now is just a charred pile of what was.

Online Jessica Tunis confirmed her mother Linda's remains were found in her home here.

Another post pleads for information about Ellen Wade and her boyfriend Joe - people still among hundreds listed as missing.

"This community bonding together and I've seen a lot of people reaching out to help each other and um... and have no doubt that we're going to rebuild," said Sarah Singleton.