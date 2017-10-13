Anheuser-Busch Sending Cans of Drinking Water to Communities Affected by Wildfires

FAIRFIELD — Anheuser-Busch says it is sending two truckloads of canned drinking water to Northern California communities affected by massive wildfires.

The water is canned at an Anheuser-Busch brewery in Georgia. The facility will sometimes halt beer production to can water to help communities when disaster strikes. Canned water was previously sent to communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Two trucks, each carrying 50,000 cans of water, will arrive in Sacramento and Fairfield, where the cans will be distributed to the Red Cross.

“We are humbled to provide this emergency drinking water to support to our friends and neighbors in California during this time,” Anheuser-Busch community affairs vice president Bill Bradley said in a news release.

The Anheuser-Busch brewery in Fairfield was temporarily shut down over safety concerns.

“Our Fairfield brewery is not at risk from the fires, but the heavy smoke in the area is making conditions difficult and the team has temporarily shut down operations until air quality improves. As always, employee safety is our top priority,” Bradley said.

The company is also sending nearly 300,000 cans of water to Puerto Rico, as communities continue to deal with the fallout from Hurricane Maria.