MENDOCINO COUNTY — In an area already devastated by wildfires, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit Mendocino County Friday evening.

The quake’s epicenter was 9.5 miles north of Ukiah, where a community meeting was set to be held Friday at 6:30 p.m. for residents seeking answers related to the fires.

The Mendocino-Lake LNU Complex, which includes the Redwood and Potter fires, has claimed the lives of eight people and forced around 8,000 people to evacuate their homes and businesses.