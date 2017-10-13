Rancho Cordova Business Will Hand Deliver Donations to Santa Rosa Fire Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Clearwater Lights, a Rancho Cordova business, has gotten involved in a lot of charitable causes, most recently Irma and Harvey relief, and now they're doing what they can for Northern California fire victims.

In a Rancho Cordova parking lot miles away from the deadly Northern California wildfires, donations have been packed up for victims. The devastation isn't physically close to home, but emotionally it's right at Glenn Stasky's front door.

"I have friends from Santa Rosa that are devastated," Stasky, the owner of Clearwater Lights, said. "One person sent a picture of his race car that was melted, luckily he got out."

With his own friends and so many others affected by the fires, Stasky said he had to do something to help.

A social media plea for donations Monday turned into overwhelming support. Enough supplies poured in to fill this trailer.

"Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, I closed my production facility and everybody's out here picking up underwear, it's pretty funny," Stasky said.

While the company is involved with charitable causes, this is the first time they've collected donations like this.

Stasky says he's driving the trailer to Santa Rosa Saturday and hand delivering donations, not to other organizations, but to survivors themselves.

"I have people that are stopping, going to meet at this parking lot at 9 o'clock," Stasky said. "We're going to have hundreds of people in each of these spots."

In a time where so many feel helpless, Stasky says he's using his resources to make sure victims are never forgotten.

"Everyone takes care of the first week, but this is going to take years," Stasky said.

Clearwater Lights says they're unsure if they'll accept more donations but suggest donating to local charities.