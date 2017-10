Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacred City Derby Girls is a local competitive roller derby team looking to recruit and train new skaters. Come to 1501 North C. Street on Sunday, October 15th at 10am for a free day of skating and coaching to learn more about joining our amazing sport.

More info:

Sacred Tryouts

Sacred City Derby Girls

Sunday

10am-1pm

1501 North C. St.

SacredCityDerbyGirls.com