Sonoma County Evacuees Attend Meeting as They Wait to Return Home

SONOMA -- As another smoky night falls on the rubble of what thousands have worked a lifetime for, those who have run from the fires that have ravaged Santa Rosa and other parts of Sonoma County put some of their heartache into hard questions at a meeting for evacuees.

"Nice to hear that everybody ... that there's more information about Sonoma," said evacuee Jennifer Ramsey.

The spread of flames still threatens the community.

"Our chief area of concern for the Tubbs Fire is the Calistoga area north of 29, crews are trying to hold the fire north of Highway 29," said Cal Fire Battlion Chief Gino Degraffenreid.

For those who do have something to return to they want in, but there's good reason for the delay.

"We have to make sure that the utility infrastructure is safe," said Cal Fire Sonoma County Operations Chief Todd Derum. "We have to make sure all the law enforcement assets have addressed their issues.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company crews were out checking the safety of lines all over the fire zone Friday.

With so much unknown about the valley they love, some families just wanted a normal day of peace.

"My lungs hurt from breathing all of the bad air," said Stewart Segar, whose family is from Sonoma. "It was nice to get some fresh air and some time out there. We stopped at In-N-Out Burger, we had a moment of normalcy."