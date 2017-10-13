Sonoma, Napa Residents Now Eligible to Register for Disaster Assistance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLANO COUNTY -- Sonoma and Napa residents are now eligible to register for disaster assistance, and more counties are likely to get added to the eligibility list after other counties are surveyed by staff.

Thirty ambulances are on standby at Travis Air Force Base waiting to respond to any emergency.

At least 20 commodity trailers filled with blankets, cots, food and water are at the air base to be distributed with the state. The state will then give supplies to individual counties who will then get them to people directly or to organizations that will hand them out directly.

FEMA expects to be in town for several weeks during and after wildfires sweep through the counties.

Residents can get go to DisasterAssistance.gov to register for help or call 1-800-621-3362.

Small business owners can also contact FEMA, who will then put them in contact with their disaster relief partners that help with those businesses specifically.