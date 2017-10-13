White Nationalist Threatens DACA Recipient with Deportation on Twitter

STOCKTON — A self-proclaimed white nationalist has gone on the attack against a San Joaquin County undocumented student on social media, tagging ICE in a post and calling for his deportation.

Juan Mireles says he first came to this country when he was just 2 years old. He has no recollection of his move here, he doesn’t even remember his birth place, but he does say that for him, Stockton is home.

Mireles has long been silent on his past and how he came to the United States.

“So, my mom told me always be careful about, you know, revealing your undocumented status to people,” he said.

After he became a DACA recipient months ago, the Delta College student began to share his story with national media outlets and even proudly proclaimed his undocumented status on Twitter.

That sense of pride faded after he got into a debate with a self-proclaimed white nationalist.

The man’s response? A threat.

“At first I was afraid, so I went on private because I did have personal information on there that could, you know, be used against me,” Mireles said.

The poster tagged ICE and said, “Here is an illegal immigrant in Stockton.” It included a screenshot of Mireles’ Twitter profile.

That was days ago. On Thursday, the man tagged ICE again and provided pictures of Mireles’ friends, claiming they were harboring him as an admitted illegal immigrant.

ICE would not say if they follow up on social media posts, but stressed that if someone wants to file a report they should do so via their toll-free number.

Mireles says his initial worry about the posts has faded.

“Especially since I still have my DACA, I still am protected, I still have that protective status,” Mireles said.

He adds that with lawmakers like Senator Kamala Harris fighting for DACA students he feels more emboldened to share his story.

“My belief is the only way to really address in any meaningful and permanent way is to pass the DREAM Act, and pass a clean DREAM Act,” said Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

“I was a little afraid at first, but I thought, you know, it’s bigger than just two people arguing on Twitter,” Mireles said.

FOX40 reached out to the Twitter user, he has not responded to the request for comment.