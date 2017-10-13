Winters Walnut Farmer Loses Huge Building to Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINTERS -- The owner of Dixon Ridge Farms says he'll be able to resume some of his walnut processing operation just a few days after a devastating fire that destroyed his drying building Wednesday evening.

Russ Lester has friends and neighbors to thank for getting borrowed, backup drying machines on line.

The steel building, which is larger than a football field, partially collapsed and walnut shells used for his biomass units were still burning inside.

Lester says he is thankful that his workers were able to move some product and equipment out of harm's way, although his losses were significant.

He also thanks firefighters from a dozen department's for keeping his other buildings untouched by the massive flames and is grateful no one was injured in the spectacular blaze.