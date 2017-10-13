Yuba County Evacuees Allowed to Return to Devastated Neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNS VALLEY -- It’s a nightmare to process the pain of knowing that a wildfire burned down everything you own.

“It was just the most terrifying thing and now we have nothing," said Britney Keirsey. "I just ... I don't even know how to process it all."

Britney and Scotty Keirsey feel very fortunate that they still have each other.

“That’s what everyone keeps telling me, 'Be thankful you have your husband and your baby,'” Britney Keirsey said.

For some reason Scotty Keirsey couldn’t sleep Sunday night when part of the now 17,000-acre wind complex fire ignited. He said he had a strange instinct that something was wrong.

“I want to say thank you to the guy who drove by the house and honked the horn,” he said.

He said smoke was already in their house, smoke that foreshadowed the flames that eventually, quickly, destroyed their home.

They believe Scotty Keirsey couldn’t sleep for a reason. A sixth sense perhaps spared their lives and helped them evacuate in the nick of time with their 10-month-old girl, Eloise, and their two rescue dogs.

“I couldn’t even think to get anything else," Britney Keirsey said. "I didn’t even think to grab my wedding ring.”

Their’s was one of 187 homes destroyed in the fire, homes of the people who gathered at a community meeting Friday.

"This is the first time I felt like I was riding into hell with a bucket of ice cubes honestly," said Cal Fire NEU Battalion Chief Matt Wallen.

Friday night, Wind Complex fire evacuees came to a community meeting at Browns Valley Elementary School. They learned that after 5 days, evacuation orders had been lifted and those who still had homes and those who didn't could return home.

“I’m sorry for being upset," Chief Wallen said. "But I need to back up a bit. I need you to know that my 20 firefighters on scene to save your community really busted their butts.”