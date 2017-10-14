Firefighters Gain Ground on Tubbs Fire as Nuns Fire Picks Up Momentum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SONOMA COUNTY -- Although the Tubbs Fire was 50 percent contained Saturday evening, not far away, the Nuns Fire was picking up momentum.

Fire crews worked tirelessly digging lines Saturday, attempting to save homes covered in retardant.

An arm of the Tubbs Fire reached down toward the St. Francis Winery on Highway 12 in Kenwood. It was a terrain firefighters said they actually liked.

"Vineyards are in typically a flat area, very well irrigated and very easy for us to control the fire in," said Cal Fire Captain Jordan Motta.

But to fight the flames in the steep dry hills, where the Nuns Fire has been burning less than 10 miles away, crews needed air support. Cal Fire has been constantly performing a balancing act of sending tankers and helicopters between the two plumes.

"The battalion chief who's riding in an airplane, who's kind of directing and coordinating all air resources wherever they're needed," Motta said.

As the sun set, the aircraft reduced their attacks while the winds remained.

At Sugarloaf Ridge State Park winds were fueling the surrounding flames. The fear that firefighters have is that it could push the blaze toward homes near Kenwood.

Firefighters from all over California and beyond will work late into the night to help put an end to the destruction.

"San Mateo County ... I've seen Rancho Santa Fe, which is down in Southern California, and even just working just north of us is a strike team from the Seattle area," Motta said.