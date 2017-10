HIGHLIGHTS – Final Quarter Oct. 13

Oak Ridge at Granite Bay – Oak Ridge wins 14 to 7 in overtime

Monterey Trail at Grant - Monterey Trail wins 26 to 14

West at St. Mary's - St. Mary's wins 50 to 6

Woodland at Inderkum - Inderkum wins 62 to 7

Nevada Union at Folsom - Folsom wins 42 to 0

Game of the Week Jesuit at Sheldon - Jesuit wins 37 to 29

Antelope at Cosumnes Oaks - Antelope wins 17 to 12

Pleasant Grove at Elk Grove - Elk Grove wins 18 to 0

Fan Favorite Rocklin at Del Oro - Rocklin wins 22 to 12

McNair at Edison - McNair wins 50 to 43