More Mandatory Evacuations Ordered in Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA — Another round of mandatory evacuation orders were issued early Saturday in the Santa Rosa area.

North and south of Highway 12 between Adobe Cyn Road and Calistoga Road, Skyhawk, Mountain Hawk, Oakmont and Rincon Valley were included in the order.

In another tweet, police said east of Calistoga Road to city limits and north of Melita Road to city limits.

Mandatory Fire Evacuation: East of Calistoga Road to city limits and North of Melita Road to city limits. Skyhawk, Oakmont, Rincon Valley. — Santa Rosa Police (@Santa_Rosa_PD) October 14, 2017

MANDATORY EVACUATION: North & south of Highway 12 between Adobe Cyn Rd and Calistoga Rd. Skyhawk, Mountain Hawk, Oakmont & Rincon Valley. — Santa Rosa Police (@Santa_Rosa_PD) October 14, 2017

Evacuating from Skyhawk, Mt Hawk, Oakmont & Rincon Valley go to Santa Rosa. Centers open at Finley Comm. Center & So. Co. Fairgrounds. — Santa Rosa Police (@Santa_Rosa_PD) October 14, 2017

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office also announced another round of mandatory evacuations for the Sonoma Valley:

7th St East from E Napa St to Denmark St.

North side of Denmark St from 7th St E to Napa Rd.

8th St E north of Denmark St.

E MacArthur St east of 7th St E

Quail Run Way, Hamblin Rd

For nearly a week, fire has ravaged the area. Firefighters expected high winds overnight Friday into Saturday.