State Leaders to Visit Sonoma County Saturday

SONOMA COUNTY — State lawmakers are slated to visit Sonoma County Saturday afternoon for a community meeting with local leaders and emergency officials amid the devastating wildfires spreading across the region.

Gov. Jerry Brown, Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Dianne Feinstein are expected to join the City of Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, CAL FIRE and the Santa Rosa Fire Department in a joint briefing at a local high school.

According to latest numbers from the Associated Press, 36 people have died as result of Northern California wildfires.

Sonoma County issued mandatory evacuations Saturday morning in Kenwood and Santa Rosa. Officials recommend evacuees take shelter at Finley Community Center or the county fairgrounds.

Most recent reporting from CAL FIRE shows the Atlas Fire at 45 percent contained, spanning across more than 50,000 acres in Napa and Sonoma Counties.

The Tubbs Fire, just outside Calistoga, remains at 44 percent contained across roughly 35,000 acres.

The Central LNU Complex Fires, covering 46,000 acres north of Glen Ellen, are at just 10 percent contained, CAL FIRE’s latest report shows.

Saturday’s meeting with local and state officials is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Santa Rosa High School on Mendocino Avenue.

Representatives from the Red Cross, PG&E and the Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA) are expected to be in attendance in addition to state leaders.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is expected to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. today at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.