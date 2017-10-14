‘Stay Strong, Santa Rosa:’ American Flag Waves Above the Rubble

SANTA ROSA — As homes fell to Northern California’s wildfires, several moments of beauty were discovered among the ash and ruin.

CHP Auburn posted a photograph Saturday of an American flag still flying half-staff with the blackened remains of a home behind it.

“It’s charred, but it still waives (sic),” CHP wrote. “Stay strong, Santa Rosa. It’s a sign of American grit!”

The Tubbs Fire, stretching between Calistoga and Santa Rosa, has burned 35,270 acres and was 44 percent contained as of Saturday morning. Just south of it, the Nuns Fire has reached 46,104 acres.

Forty people have been confirmed dead as a result of the fires, including 22 people in Sonoma County. Several additional mandatory evacuations were ordered for Santa Rosa Saturday morning.