20-Year-Old Shot, Killed After Leaving Stockton Party

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department reports a 20-year-old was shot and killed early Sunday morning after leaving a party.

The man was with his friends as they all exited a party on Leadon Drive around 1:35 a.m.

An unidentified suspect then approached the 20-year-old and shot him. The police department has not been able to confirm a motive behind the sudden shooting.

Medical personnel found the victim dead in an undisclosed area after he ran from the scene on Leadon Drive.

No suspect information has been disclosed by detectives.

