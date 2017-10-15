CSU Stanislaus Basketball Coach Diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- Basketball season is officially upon us, with this weekend marking the first official days of practice for college teams.

For the Cal State Stanislaus Warriors, practice is all about preparation.

With games just a few weeks away, Coach Larry Reynolds and his staff are preparing for anything opponents throw at them. But this summer, Reynolds was forced to face something he couldn't plan for -- Parkinson's Disease.

"It’s kind of unclear when all the symptoms started because some of them you just associate with growing old, like I lost my sense of smell, pretty much," Reynolds said.

Suddenly the body aches and handwriting that would sometimes turn to scribbling had a diagnosis.

"It’s kind of like a roller coaster. Some days you feel fine, and you feel like nothing is wrong at all, and other days you really have to pull yourself to get out of bed and get active," he said.

Reynolds continues to workout daily and says remaining active is the best way to ward off the disease and delay the symptoms, like losing the ability to eat or walk.

"There is some fear when you think about all those things that can happen, but for the most part, when you’re active and have a career like I do, you can’t really stop and think about that, you have to think about how you are going to beat your next opponent, and I think that kind of keeps the demon away," Reynolds said.

Reynolds credits his coaching staff for helping him continue to battle as well, with new co-head coach Paul Trevor providing the fire to the warriors.

"That’s something I noticed last year, I just couldn’t do that on a daily basis. So having him here has been a real asset," Reynolds said.

One of the many assets Reynolds hopes will lead the warriors to a successful year and turn the spotlight to where he says it belongs.

"I’m doing well, I want to see the team do well, and if I have to step aside it is because too much attention is being drawn to me and not to the team. When that happens, I’ll step aside gladly because I want the focus to be on the team," he said.

The Warriors are now preparing to take on anything in their way, led by a warrior who is taking his own fight one day at a time.