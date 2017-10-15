El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Threats Made on High School Instagram Account

EL DORADO — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a post made on the Union Mine High School Yearbook Instagram page over the weekend that threatened the safety of the campus.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is working with the El Dorado Union High School District to determine if the threat is viable. The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement says there is no indication that the threat is legitimate, but that the threat is being taken seriously.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office will have deputies on campus Monday.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the school at (530) 621-4003.

If you have information regarding the investigation, please call the sheriff’s office at (530) 621-6600.