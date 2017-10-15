Fires Threatened Their Wedding, but 2 Paramedics Found a Way to Say ‘I Do’

VALLEJO — Nothing can stand in the way of true love, as one determined couple proved Saturday after their wedding was threatened by raging wildfires.

Paramedics Lindsay Picciano and Chris Engell were all ready to walk down the aisle. They had met through their jobs at Medic Ambulance, saving lives in Solano County. Medic wrote about their love story Sunday in a post on Facebook.

“These fires impact us all in so many ways, here is an uplifting happy ending for two of our employees,” the company wrote.

Then their venue was damaged by flames sweeping through the North Bay. Their family members were in the midst of evacuating their homes.

Instead of giving up, the couple decided to move the big event to Esparto.

Pictures posted by Medic Ambulance show the two at the alter, then walking out together to greet their cheering guests.

“We congratulate Mr. and Mrs Engell on their amazing story of perseverance and love and wish you a life filled with love and eternal happiness,” Medic wrote. “We are so proud to have you both be a part of the Medic Family, and honored to have played a small role in you two meeting.”