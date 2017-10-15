Residents Return to Calistoga After Evacuation Orders Are Lifted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALISTOGA -- Calistoga residents made their way home Sunday after CalFire and Napa County officials lifted the evacuation order for the city. It was a gleeful return for many who were greeted at the city limits with “Welcome Home” signs.

“We truly though the town was going to burn down because everything they were saying, we're so happy to be back, seriously,” said Calistoga resident Hector Arceo.

After checking on their homes, many realized it was the little things about their town they missed most.

“I'm really happy to be home and see Alison at Cal Mart,” said Cate Finneran.

Alison Shaw, an employee at Cal Mart, tells FOX40 she and her co-workers allowed back early Sunday to stock shelves so residents would have food.

It’s not all joy though, the city of Calistoga was spared, but just five miles north on Highway 128 is devastation. And as many noticed as they drove back into town and stared at the smoky horizon, the danger has not completely passed.

“It’s still going I guess, I had this illusion it would be all the way out,” said Millie Pease.

The Tubbs Fire, though mostly contained, still smolders just 10 minutes outside Calistoga. Firefighters are working to put out flare-ups, and while rebuilding the outskirts and getting back to normal will take time, for one night at least, residents can do as the billboard at the entrance to town says, “relax,” they’re back in Calistoga.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video