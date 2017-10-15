‘Rock for Vegas’ Event Raises Money for Victims of Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Local music fans came together Sunday to help raise money for victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Dozens of people came out to Goldfield Trading Post in midtown Sacramento for the "Rock for Vegas" fundraiser. Organizers say almost everyone knows at least one person affected by the recent tragedy and that's why they wanted to do something to help.

The event featured a variety of live bands, a raffle and drink specials, and all proceeds are going to a popular GoFundMe account that benefits the Las Vegas shooting victims.