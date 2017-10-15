Victims of Broadway Triple Homicide Remembered One Year Later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- "We just want to know why? Why he did this ... why?"

One year ago at the Alder Grove Apartments a brutal, triple-murder shocked the community and tore apart a family.

"I miss everything about my boys. They were my life. I did everything for them," said the mother of two of the victims, Twanna Lucas.

Marquise Brown, and James Ferrell, brothers in their early 20s, were stabbed to death along with their grandmother, Tina Lucas.

Brown now has a son that he never had the chance to meet -- born two months after his murder.

And his murderer has still not been brought to justice.

Police believe the killer is Jerod Michael Watson, who was arrested four months after the murders in Biloxi, Mississippi. At one point Watson was a kind of father to the boys -- in a long-term relationship with their mother, but police say he disappeared right after the murders.

"I think he always felt that he wanted to hurt me in some kind of way," Twanna Lucas said.

Watson has been brought back to Sacramento to face charges for the murders, but his case is still pending. And so, says this family, is closure pending for the unimaginable loss they suffered one year ago.

"But I'm not going to let him win. He's not going to win. He's not going to win this battle," Twanna Lucas said.