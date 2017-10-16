Animal Evacuation Center Seeks Volunteers, Owners of Animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEJO -- While flames were raging in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties early last week, the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo were transformed into an emergency evacuation center for large animals.

At its peak, the center was caring for 600 animals including horses, llamas, cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and chickens.

As of Monday night, 300 animals remained in the care of the temporary shelter.

"Unfortunately we know that some of these animals are not going to have a home to go to, and neither will their owner," said County Supervisor Erin Hannigan, explaining why the shelter will need to stay open for several more days.

Many volunteers have had to go back to their regular jobs and classes as the smoke has cleared. So the county is asking for new volunteers for the 24/7 operation.

"If you've been looking for a way to get involved to help support those in our community who have been affected by the Atlas Fire, this is a good opportunity," said Hannigan. "Come on down, we'll take great care of you, feed you, and put you to work in areas that best match your interest and skill sets."

Furthermore, the county is looking to reunite animals with their owners.

"A lot of the animals were just picked up," explained Sgt. Doug Grundy of the Solano County Sheriff's Office. "The owners didn't bring them in because the owners were evacuated."

People who have lost livestock in the fires are encouraged to look for them at the fairgrounds in Vallejo.

